Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match Highlights: Chennai side end losing run with narrow win

Preview: In their next home match, Puneri Paltan take on Tamil Thalaivas side struggling to notch a win in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week on Tuesday.

Puneri Paltan have made it a habit of sorts to win on the last raid of the match in their win against Bengaluru Bulls. Pune had also beaten U Mumba on the last raid of the match and the Marathi side will be looking to win their fourth straight game against Tamil Thalaivas. After winning on the opening night, Tamil Thalaivas have lost five straight matches. The Thalaivas are hoping that they can kickstart their season after enjoying a six-day break.

Puneri Paltan are in excellent form, winning three straight games at home which sees them currently in control of the top spot in Zone A. The team held their strength for the second night in a row in a thrilling win over Bengaluru Bulls, showing great grit to close out games. They have shown that no matter how tight the situation is, there is no panic or unnecessary haste in their approach.

A high-scoring affair in their last game saw Tamil Thalaivas being edged by Bengaluru Bulls. Despite the loss, there were positives for Tamil Thalaivas as youngster Athul MS came on as a substitute in the second half and scored six raid points. Captain Ajay Thakur led the way yet again with nine points for his team as he continued his stellar start to the campaign.