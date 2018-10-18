Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Match Highlights: Gujarat triumph over home team Pune

Preview: Following the completion of the Sonepat leg of Pro Kabaddi Season 6, the action shifts to Pune in the third leg. Puneri Paltan will open their home leg against Gujarat Fortunegiants in Match 22 on Thursday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Coming off the back of a 45-27 win against Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan will look to continue the momentum and start their home leg with a win.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are well-rested after their previous game following a five-day break. They are still looking for their first win this season and will want to put up an improved performance against a strong Puneri Paltan team. They will further take inspiration from the fact that they have never yet lost to Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi.

Haryana Steelers were on the receiving end of a brilliant Puneri Paltan performance in the team’s last game and Puneri Paltan will look to keep that momentum going. Lead raider Nitin Tomar continued his excellent start to the season and finished that game with 10 points. He was ably supported by youngster Akshay Jadhav and Rajesh Mondal who got 7 points each. Skipper Girish Maruti Ernak chipped in with 6 tackle points of his own to show how strong Puneri Paltan’s defence is. The team will look forward to similar performances from their star players and hope to start their home leg on a good note.