Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants, Match highlights: Gujarat maintain winning run

Preview: Following the conclusion of the Inter-Zone Challenge week, zonal action resumes in Pro Kabaddi as Puneri Paltan take on an in-form Gujarat Fortunegiants for the second time this campaign at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Tuesday.

Zone A toppers Puneri Paltan are back in action post a six-day break after a scurry of games in their home leg. This match comes on the back of two straight defeats for Puneri Paltan and the team will aim to break that streak when they on Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Gujarat Fortunegiants have been terrific in their last two games and can make it a hat-trick of wins when they take on Puneri Paltan on Tuesday. They will be confident going into this game having already earned a win over Puneri Paltan earlier in the campaign.

After three successive wins at home, Puneri Paltan succumbed to back-to-back defeats. But after a six-day break, Puneri Paltan will be refreshed and ready for their match against Gujarat Fortunegiants. They will look to score a win to continue their stay at the top of Zone A. Nitin Tomar and captain Girish Maruti Ernak have been outstanding for the team so far and the team will look towards their stalwarts to lead them in offence and defence respectively.