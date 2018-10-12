Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Match Highlights: Delhi register victory against Pune

Preview: Puneri Paltan will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they face Dabang Delhi KC on Friday at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai in Sonepat. With a draw against U Mumba in the Maharashtra Derby and a win over Haryana Steelers in the following game, Puneri Paltan carry good momentum heading into the second leg of the campaign.

Dabang Delhi will be hoping to kickstart their season and open their Sonepat leg with a win. With their next match scheduled to take place on the 18th of October, Dabang Delhi would hope to have a victory in their bag before their six-day break.

Puneri Paltan have had a strong start to their new campaign and are currently on top of Zone A on score difference. They rallied late into the day to secure a draw against arch-rivals U Mumba and followed it up with an excellent performance to score a win against Haryana Steelers.