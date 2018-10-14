Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Match Highlights: Pardeep Narwal's Patna clinch tie against Uttar Pradesh team

Preview: UP Yoddha succumbed to two straight losses after an impressive win against Tamil Thalaivas and find themselves in the second spot of the Zone B standings. They will want to get a win under their belt in their upcoming match against Patna Pirates in order to climb to the top of their zone. Patna Pirates managed a narrow 43-41 win against them the last time the two teams met and a win in this contest will see them claim a position among the top 3 teams of the zone.

UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates had a balanced record against each other coming into the season with each team having one victory over the other. But Patna Pirates’ win in Match 9 sees them take an edge and they will be carrying that confidence with them when they take on UP Yoddha on Sunday. Pardeep Narwal has 27 points in two games so far and will want to extend his tally of Super 10s even further when he takes the mat against UP Yoddha.