Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Match Highlights: Rahul Chaudhari and Co beat defending champions Patna

Preview: The action in Pune continues, as defending champions Patna Pirates take on Telugu Titans in Match 23 of Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Friday.

After a defeat on the opening night against Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates showcased their championship pedigree with two wins on the trot. Captain Pardeep Narwal has been in top form for his side leading them in scoring with 41 points. Patna Pirates will look to win their third straight match when they lock horns with Telugu Titans.

After a strong start to the season that saw them win their opening two games, Telugu Titans were beaten by Bengal Warriors to hand them their first defeat of the campaign. Nevertheless, Telugu Titans will take pride in the fact that their defence has been outstanding so far this campaign. They’ll look to score a win against the defending champions and kickstart another good run of results in their upcoming games.