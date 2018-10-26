Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match Highlights: Pirates beat Pink Panthers 41-30

Click on the match centre for live commentary and minute-by-minute updates

The action shifts to Patna in the fourth leg of Season 6 as home team Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 33 at the Patliputra Sports Complex on Friday. With the home crowd behind them, Patna Pirates will look to get back to winning ways following a 31-35 loss to Telugu Titans in their previous game.

After their 25-29 loss to Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers will aim to up their ante when they take on the defending champions in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week contest.

Patna Pirates won two games against UP Yoddha, scoring 43 points in both, before their loss to Telugu Titans. Skipper Pardeep Narwal has led the way for them scoring 46 points from 4 games. He has been ably supported by youngster Manjeet in the offence. Jaideep and Vijay have been brilliant in defence and will look to put in another good performance against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Patna Pirates will hope their offence and defence both work together as they seek to get back to winning ways and start their home leg on a high.

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ start to their season comprises of winning one and losing two games. But they will be buoyed by the fact that all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda is finding form at the right time. He was their top scorer in both offence and defence in the game against Puneri Paltan, managing a High 5. Corners Mohit Chhillar and Sandeep Dhull also put in good performances and Jaipur Pink Panthers will hope to see another defensive spectacle from the pair. Captain Anup Kumar is one point away from 500 raid points in Pro Kabaddi as he seeks to be the 6th player to the landmark.

Key Players

Manjeet- Patna Pirates

Young raider Manjeet, in his debut season, has performed exceptionally, showing he can tackle as well. The tall, lanky raider will look to put in another strong performance and give Patna Pirates a victory that will lift them off the bottom of Zone B.

Deepak Niwas Hooda- Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda managed a High 5 against Puneri Paltan, returning as Jaipur Pink Panthers’ top raider and defender from the game. His return to form as a full-blown all-rounder bodes well for the team.

