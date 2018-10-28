Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Match Highlights: Steelers stun Patna in their own backyard

Click on the match centre for Live commentary and minute-by-minute updates

The last match of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week sees Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Following a 39-40 loss to U Mumba in their previous game, Patna Pirates will look to please the home crowd with a second win.

After suffering a loss to Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match, Haryana Steelers will be hoping to get their 3rd win of the season with an improved performance against Patna Pirates.

Head-to-head: Patna Pirates 1-0 Haryana Steelers. 1 Tie

Following a victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates suffered a narrow defeat to U Mumba. Pardeep Narwal was at his raiding best as he returned 17 raid points, his 34th Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi. He was well-supported by Corner Jaideep and Vikas Jaglan.

After a tough home leg that saw them win two of their six games, Haryana Steelers suffered a loss against Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match. Their raiding duo of captain Monu Goyat and Vikash Khandola bagged 25 raid points. On the other hand, their defence could manage only 4 tackle points. Their offence will need to deliver a similar performance against Patna Pirates to enhance their team’s chances of winning their first match against Patna Pirates.

Key Players

Jaideep- Patna Pirates

Managing a High 5 against U Mumba, Jaideep is Patna Pirates’ most successful defender this season. The team will rely on another strong defensive performance from the Left Corner as they seek to get their second win at home this season.

Vikash Khandola- Haryana Steelers

Having returned 14 raid points in their loss to Bengaluru Bulls, Vikash Khandola has shown everyone what he can do on the mat. Haryana Steelers will be hoping for another strong performance from the youngster as they look to beat Patna Pirates for the first time.