Pro Kabaddi 2018: Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal and Co seek first win

Defending champions Patna Pirates will look to claim their first win of Season 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League when they take on UP Yoddha at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai today.

The franchise from UP, meanwhile, will be looking to repeat their sensational heroics from their opener against Tamil Thalaivas, where they triumphed 37-32.

UP’s raiders gave a good account of themselves in their opener with newly-appointed skipper Rishank Devadiga, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav racking up the points. In defence, it was Narender and Nitish Kumar who chipped in with handy contributions. Rishank will have a point to prove after scoring a measly four points in the first match.

Today, their defence will have to deal with the threat of Pardeep Narwal, who over the last few seasons has emerged as a raiding threat. Luckily, they possess the veteran Jeeva Kumar, who has the experience and the know-how to neutralise the best raiders. Pardeep, meanwhile, will rely on Manjeet to lend a helping hand and share the raiding burden.