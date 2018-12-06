Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana seek victory to keep playoff hopes alive

Two of the debutant teams from Pro Kabaddi Season 5 will go head-to-head when Zone B’s UP Yoddha take on Zone A’s Haryana Steelers at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi. UP Yoddha trail third-placed Bengal Warriors by 14 points having played two more games while Haryana Steelers are 18 points behind Dabang Delhi with one game in hand.

Both teams have hopes of making it to the Playoffs and a defeat for either side would serve as a blow to their challenge. The two teams have faced off only once in Pro Kabaddi history where Haryana Steelers came out on top by a scoreline of 36-29.

Click here to follow all the live action between UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers

Nitesh Kumar’s form has been a silver lining for UP Yoddha in this campaign. The Right Corner currently ranks third in the league in tackle points and fourth in average tackle points. Kumar also ranks joint-second in the league in Super Tackles with six. His 33 assists are the third-most for a UP Yoddha player this season, which is an indication of his all-round contribution in defence. Kumar has been the league’s best Right Corner in terms of tackle points and UP Yoddha will be hoping that he can continue in the same vein for the remainder of the campaign.

Vikash Khandola’s exemplary form has kept Haryana Steelers in the hunt for a Playoffs spot. His 136 raid points place him 6th in the race for best raider and he has scored them at a healthy average of eight raid points per game. Khandola’s rise has been one of the stories of the campaign and the raider continues to impress with his tremendous explosiveness, agility and strength on the mat.

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here

Content Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi