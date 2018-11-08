Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls: Yoddha look to end home leg with win

Click here to follow all the live action between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers.

The final game in Greater Noida sees UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls on Thursday with Yoddha looking to end their home leg on a winning note.

Bengaluru Bulls have performed exceedingly well this season with five wins in six games and sit second in Zone B. A fourth successive victory will ensure they regain top spot in their Zone.

Bengaluru Bulls had the better of UP Yoddha last season as they managed two wins against them and a solitary defeat. They continued their good record against the home side this season with a win against them when the two sides faced off for the first time this campaign.

UP Yoddha's 26-26 scoreline with Telugu Titans saw them register their second successive tie. The defence continued performing consistently for the team as they managed to keep the dangerous Telugu Titans offence quiet for huge periods of time. Shrikant Jadhav was the leading raider in the low scoring game and this continued the team's trend of having at least one of their trio of raiders do well in each game.

A win in their previous match against UP Yoddha saw Bengaluru Bulls go 5-1 for the season. Led by an extremely potent offence, Bengaluru Bulls have averaged nearly 40 points per game this season, a league-high. With captain Rohit Kumar regaining his form after managing his first Super 10 of the campaign in the last match, Bengaluru Bulls' offence becomes even more dangerous. With Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Kashiling Adake contributing in defence as well, UP Yoddha will have a handful to deal with.

