Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors: Warriors look to continue winning run

Preview: Day three of the Pune leg kicks off with UP Yoddha taking on an unbeaten Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday.

After starting the season with a brilliant win over Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha succumbed to three straight defeats in their following matches. The team will look to draw motivation from their performance against Tamil Thalaivas and end Bengal Warriors' perfect start to the campaign.

Bengal Warriors have had a strong start to the campaign, winning both their opening games and being one of only two teams in the league with a perfect record. They will look complete a hat-trick of wins when they take on UP Yoddha.

A comprehensive win in their opening game was followed by three defeats and UP Yoddha will seek a return to form when they take on Bengal Warriors. The raiding department has been a silver lining for the team, with Shrikant Jadhav, Prashanth Kumar Rai and captain Rishank Devadiga performing well in their opening four games. When Jeeva Kumar returns, UP Yoddha's defence will receive a big boost. The raiders are putting up points and the defence is getting better with each game, which means it is only a matter of time before UP Yoddha start producing the quality performances that they are more than capable of.

An outstanding season five saw Bengal Warriors go all the way to Qualifier 2 and they have kicked off season six with two wins on the trot, proving that they are yet again one of the top contenders to win the Pro Kabaddi title. Raider Maninder Singh has been in prime form, averaging 10 points this campaign and continuing his good work from season five. In defence, Shrikant Tewthia, Ran Singh and captain PO Surjeet Singh have combined to score 14 tackle points, picking off raider after raider in their opening two matches. With the offence and defence both in form, Bengal Warriors are going to be a hard assignment for any opponent they face this season.