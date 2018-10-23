Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: Mumbai look to get back to winning ways

Click on the scorecard above for live coverage of the match

Preview: In match 29 of the Pro Kabaddi League Inter-Zone Challenge Week, U Mumba take on Telugu Titans at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune Tuesday. U Mumba come into the match on the back of their first loss of the season at the hands of Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra Derby.

Telugu Titans' defence has played a huge role in the South Indian side being on top of the rankings in Zone B. In U Mumba, the Telugu Titans are up against a side that they have traditionally done well against over the past five seasons and are well-placed to consolidate their top position in Zone B.

U Mumba's young raiders have performed well this season. Siddharth Desai, playing in his first PKL season, has already managed four Super 10s from 5 games. Against Pune, Desai almost singlehandedly won the match for U Mumba with 15 raid points. Rohit Baliyan and Abhishek Singh have also performed well for U Mumba this season. The defence led by captain Fazel Atrachali and veteran Dharmaraj Cheralathan has been rock solid and will be tasked to contain Telugu Titans' Rahul Chaudhari.

The Telugu Titans beat defending champions Patna Pirates with another strong defensive performance. Captain Vishal Bhardwaj scored 6 tackle points in the match while Abozar Mohajermighani managed his third successive High 5 of the campaign. Rahul Chaudhari is 7 raid points away from being the first to 700 raid points in the league and will look to achieve the feat against u Mumba.