Pro Kabaddi 2018, LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Mumbai look to extend lead at the top of Zone A

Preview: A titanic clash in Delhi sees the top two teams in Zone A, U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants, slug it out on the mat at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex to propel themselves to the helm of the standings. The two teams’ combined 23 victories this campaign exceeds the total number of wins by the rest of teams in Zone A which shows what sizzling form they are in.

The two teams have battled it out twice already in Season 6 with Gujarat Fortunegiants triumphing on both occasions and maintaining their perfect record against U Mumba. In their previous encounter, Gujarat Fortunegiants came back from a 10-point deficit to beat U Mumba courtesy of a Super 10 from K Prapanjan and a High 5 from Parvesh Bhainswal.

Siddharth Desai’s stellar debut campaign has seen him break multiple records and the rookie continues to impress and lead U Mumba in offence. His team may have lost both its fixtures against Gujarat Fortunegiants, but Desai performed at his mercurial best in those matches, scoring 25 points in two games at an average of 12.5 per game. If U Mumba are to win their first ever match against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Desai will need to perform at the same level, if not better.

After ably playing his role as the supporting defenders last season, Parvesh Bhainswal, through his performances, has emerged as the star of a stellar Gujarat Fortunegiants defence. He is one of five players with over 50 tackle points this season and his numbers in his last five appearances are sublime. He has scored 22 tackle points in just 26 attempts while also assisting a further 16 tackles. His five tackle points under five minutes against U Mumba in their previous encounter helped his team climb back from a 10-point deficit and win an important fixture.

Their career duel is level at 3-3 and whoever grabs the onus in their third encounter this campaign might decide the outcome of the fixture for their team.

