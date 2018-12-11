Pro Kabaddi 2018, LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha: Titans look to cement playoff place by beating bottom-ranked Yoddhas

Click here to follow all the live action of Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha.

Zonal action resumes in Season 6 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi as Telugu Titans take on UP Yoddha at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Tuesday. The home side will hope for a third successive victory at home as they are in touching distance of second-placed Patna Pirates in Zone B.

The teams last met in Greater Noida and played out a thrilling 26-26 tie. Right-Corners Abozar Mohajermighani and Nitesh Kumar both returned 4 tackle points each.

Rahul Chaudhari has been Telugu Titans’ leading point scorer this season, managing to score 123 raid points in 16 outings so far, at an average of 7.69 raid points per match. Despite the raider having managed only two Super 10s throughout the course of the season, Chaudhari has been able to step up and make the difference for Telugu Titans on multiple occasions. Chaudhari has also contributed in defence, managing a fine Super Tackle in the previous match against Haryana Steelers.

Nitesh Kumar has had a stellar campaign for UP Yoddha in Season 6. The Right Corner currently ranks third in the league in tackle points with 62 and fourth in average tackle points with 3.65 per match. Kumar also stands joint-third in the league in Super Tackles with six. Kumar has been one of the league’s best Right Corners thus far and his side will hope he can continue his form until the end of this campaign.

