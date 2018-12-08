Pro Kabaddi 2018, LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Titans set to battle it out for playoff spots

Click here to follow all the live action between Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Preview: After a close defeat in the opening fixture of their home leg, Telugu Titans face a visit from Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Saturday. Both teams are in the hunt for a spot in the Playoffs and need a win to close the gap on the third-placed teams in their respective zones and get momentum on their side going forward.

The two teams last met in Season 5 where Telugu Titans, led by Rahul Chaudhari’s 17-point performance, came out on top by a scoreline of 41-34.

Telugu Titans’ captain Vishal Bhardwaj and Jaipur Pink Panthers’ all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda have been brilliant in Pro Kabaddi Season 6.

Bhardwaj leads the league in average tackle points with 3.9 and leads his team in tackle points with 39. Not only has Bhardwaj been prolific in that Left Corner position, his strike rate ranks the best among all players with over 20 tackle points, showcasing his stellar efficiency.

Hooda started off the season slowly but exploded into life in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ last seven outings, clocking 85 raid points at a healthy average of 12.14; the best of any player in that period. Hooda has 77 more raid points than the next best raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers, indicating his value to his team’s offence.

Bhardwaj and Hooda are among their team’s best performers and, if Telugu Titans and Jaipur Panthers are to make a late push for a Playoffs spot, both these stars will have to play a significant role on the mat for their teams.

