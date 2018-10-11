Pro Kabaddi 2018: Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors: Ajay Thakur and Co look to halt slide

Having started the season brightly, the Tamil Thalaivas have now lost three matches on the trot. The main reason for their poor show has been the defence, which has conceded too many easy points. On Thursday, they will face another baptism by fire against Bengal Warriors, who will play their first match of Season 6.

The Thalaivas stunned defending champions Patna Pirates on opening night, but have since been humbled repeatedly at home.

They will be buoyed by the form of skipper Ajay Thakur, who has racked up 54 points in the first four matches, and the seasoned Manjeet Chhillar, who has 13 tackles points to his credit from four games.

The Warriors, it must be noted, had a brilliant campaign last season — finishing top of their zone before losing in the second qualifier in a Super Playoff encounter — and managed to retain some of their best starts from last season, namely Surjeet Singh, Maninder Singh and Jang Kun Lee.

The biggest draw of the night will be the clash against Surjeet and Ajay, who will both lead their team onto the mat. While Ajay has had a great start to the season, the ever-reliable Surjeet managed 76 tackle points over the course of Season 5, which led him to finish second (behind Surender Nada) in the race for Pro Kabaddi's Best Defender.