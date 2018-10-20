Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Pune side look for second successive victory

Preview: Following their victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan will look for their second successive home victory when they take on U Mumba in the ‘Maharashtra Derby’ in Match 26 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Saturday.

Having defeated Haryana Steelers in their previous match, U Mumba are unbeaten in this season’s league and will look to keep their winning run going. They will take inspiration from the fact that they have a very good record against the home side and will look to use this to their advantage. A win in this game will see U Mumba reclaim the top spot in Zone A. Having drawn their first game this season, both sides will look for a victory to claim an upper hand in the rivalry.

Following their loss to Gujarat Fortunegiants in the opening game of their home leg, Puneri Paltan beat Jaipur Pink Panthers courtesy a solid defensive performance that included 6 Super Tackles. Monu justified his start by returning with 7 points. Ravi Kumar finished with a High 5, totalling 6 tackle points. He also directly affected 2 of the 6 Super Tackles. Nitin Tomar was kept quiet by Jaipur Pink Panthers, but an all-round performance ensured that they gave their home crowd much to cheer about. Puneri Paltan will hope to continue the momentum and get another victory at home.