Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: Pune look to extend unbeaten run

Preview: Puneri Paltan aim to extend their unbeaten run in front of home crowd when they take on Bengaluru Bulls in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Pune are coming into the match on the back of a close win over U Mumba in the Maharashtra Derby.

Bengaluru Bulls will also be looking to make it three wins out of three and rise up the ranking in Zone B. They beat Tamil Thalaivas convincingly in both their games.

Following their win against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba in a thriller. Nitin Tomar starred with 13 raid points. Girish Maruti Ernak helped himself to his third high five of the season.

Bengaluru Bulls' star in both their wins over Thalaivas has been Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. Following a return of 20 points in their first match, he scored another 16 in the following game and has been ably supported by fellow raider Kashiling Adake.