Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Patna look to maintain winning momentum

Defending champions Patna Pirates will aim to make it four in a row when they take on Tamil Thalaivas at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. A victory for Patna Pirates will see them close the gap on Zone B toppers Bengaluru Bulls to just two points.The two teams last battled on the opening night of this season where Tamil Thalaivas beat their opponents 42-26.

After crossing 100 raid points for the second straight season, Ajay Thakur became one of a handful of raiders with three campaign of over 100 points in the league, cementing his place among the elites of the sport. His team have had a decent campaign, but Thakur has been at his best, averaging 9.75 raid points in 12 matches so far. On opening night, Thakur scored 14 of his team’s 24 raid points and led them to a sensational victory over the defending champions.

After a standout rookie campaign last season that saw him score 71 tackle points at an average of 2.73, Patna Pirates' Jaideep has kicked on and become one of the best defenders in the league this season. He currently ranks third in the race for best defender with 42 tackle points and his average of 3.50 tackle points a game is the fifth best in the league. But of his 42, only one came against Tamil Thalaivas on the opening night of the season.

