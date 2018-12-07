Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltans: Pardeep Narwal's Patna look to get back to winning ways

Preview: Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan face-off in an important clash where both teams will want to hit the 50-point mark for the season at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Friday. While Patna Pirates sit comfortably in the top-three of Zone B, Puneri Paltan are just one position outside the three Playoffs spots from Zone A.

The two teams last met in Season 5’s Eliminator with Patna Pirates claiming victory. Pardeep Narwal starred for Patna Pirates with 19 raid points and will look to put in a similar performance once again.

Pardeep Narwal has once again been at his best in Season 6, ranking third in the Best Raiders’ list with 158 raid points. Narwal’s average of 10.53 raid points per game ranks second though, while he leads the league in Super 10s with 11 to his name. A 12th Super 10 could go a long way if his team are to defeat Puneri Paltan.

The left raider will be up against right corner Sandeep Narwal. Having scored 50 points this season, Narwal has been Puneri Paltan’s fifth most successful point scorer. Sandeep Narwal, however, has inflicted the most Super Tackles this season and that is something Pardeep Narwal will be wary of.

While Pardeep leads the duo’s head-to-head 17-1, the battle between the two Narwals will be one to watch out for keeping Puneri Paltan’s strong defensive lineup in mind.

Content Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi