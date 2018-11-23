Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Jaipur side look to turn fortunes around

Click here to follow all the live action between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan

Preview: The action continues in Pune as Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Puneri Paltan in a Zone A clash at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Friday.

Puneri Paltan beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first encounter between these sides this season. Puneri Paltan put on a defensive masterclass in that game as they managed six Super Tackles in the match. They will want another win in this match to stay safe in the top half of their zone as Dabang Delhi are breathing down their neck.

Deepak Niwas Hooda has been absolutely brilliant for Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last few matches. He has scored 54 of his 84 raid points in the last five matches including all four of his Super 10s this season. He is still the only Jaipur Pink Panthers player to get a Super 10 this season and the onus will be on him to lead his team’s offence against a Puneri Paltan defence that has specialized in Super Tackles.

Sandeep Narwal has come alive in Puneri Paltan’s last five games, being the team’s leading defender. He has managed to score 14 tackle points in this period including three Super Tackles. Having rediscovered his mojo, Puneri Paltan will look upto him to lead their defence against a strong Jaipur Pink Panthers offence.

Hooda leads their head-to-head duels 10-5 over the history of VIVO Pro Kabaddi and the left Raider will look to add more points to his kitty against the Right Corner as two of VIVO Pro Kabaddi’s premier all-rounders clash.

