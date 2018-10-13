Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Haryana look to take maximum advantage of home support

Preview: After kickstarting their home campaign with a 32-25 win over Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers will try to take this momentum into their next game against U Mumba. Haryana Steelers will look to use home support to their advantage as they face they mighty U Mumba defence led by captain Fazel Atrachali.

U Mumba will want to continue their unbeaten start to the season and rake up a win in the first of their two games against the home side in Sonepat.

Following a loss in their opening game to Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers bounced back well with a win against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Captain Monu Goyat led from the front with 7 raid points while his corners put up a defensive masterclass, sharing 10 points between them.

U Mumba have had a strong start to their campaign and are currently second in Zone B. They secured a draw against Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra Derby before leaving it late to claim an excellent win against Jaipur Pink Panthers.