Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: Haryana look to get back to winning ways

Preview: Haryana Steelers’ home leg sees them up next against Puneri Paltan in Match 16 on Sunday at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai in Sonepat.

Home team Haryana Steelers will look to bounce back after a tough outing against U Mumba. Haryana Steelers were outstanding in their second game of the season against the Gujarat Fortunegiants and will look to follow that blueprint and level the season series against Puneri Paltan on their own turf.

Puneri Paltan are coming off an intense battle against Dabang Delhi K.C. on Friday where raider Nitin Tomar had an outstanding night, scoring 20 raid points. Puneri Paltan and Tomar will look to continue their good work so far this campaign when they take on Haryana Steelers.

Haryana Steelers will play their third game in three straight days when they take on Puneri Paltan on Sunday. Haryana Steelers were on the receiving end of a brilliant U Mumba performance on Saturday and the team will be itching to get on the mat and brush off the disappointment of that match. Monu Goyat will be looking to lead his side to their second win of the season and give the home fans something to cheer about.