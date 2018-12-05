Pro Kabaddi 2018, LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors: Inter-Zone Challenge sees Steelers face Warriors for second time ever

Click here to follow all the live action between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors.

Preview: The Inter-Zone Challenge Week continues to serve up some rare matchups as Haryana Steelers take on Bengal Warriors at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi on Wednesday. This match would be just the second meeting between these two sides in Pro Kabaddi history.

The previous match occurred in Season 5 where Bengal Warriors came out victorious by a scoreline of 36-29. Ace raider Maninder Singh starred for Bengal Warriors, scoring a match-winning 14 raid points on the night.

Haryana Steelers’ Vikash Khandola has enjoyed a stellar campaign in Pro Kabaddi Season 6 and currently ranks sixth in the race for Best Raider. Khandola is the only raider in Haryana Steelers’ ranks to have amassed 100 raid points, showcasing his importance to his team’s offence. Khandola has managed five Super 10s this campaign and only two have come in losses, highlighting that his team tends to play well when Khandola performs at a high level.

Speaking of performing at a high level, Bengal Warriors’ Maninder Singh has been at his stunning best this season, averaging 9.83 raid points per game in his 12 appearances. His tally of 118 raid points this campaign is bettered by only seven raiders, all of whom have played at least three more matches than Maninder. Maninder delivered a career-best 17-point performance against Bengaluru Bulls in his last outing and is seemingly in the best form of his career.

These two outstanding raiders hold the key to their team’s offence and the outcome of this fixture could boil down to a straight shootout between Khandola and Maninder’s performances.

