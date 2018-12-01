Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba: Mumbai look to go on top spot with victory

Click here to follow all the live action between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here

Preview: Dabang Delhi will face off against U Mumba in a Zone A encounter at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi on Saturday. A win for the Delhi side will take them closer to Puneri Paltan, who are currently in third place in the zone, while a U Mumba win will take them to the top spot in the zone once again.

The two sides met in Pune earlier this season where U Mumba came out 39-23 winners. Rookies Siddharth Desai and Abhishek Singh combined with Rohit Baliyan to score eighteen raid points in a solid outing for U Mumba. Their defence, too, managed fifteen tackle points in an all-round performance.

Both rookies have been magnificent for their respective sides and are their sides’ top scorers so far this season. While Naveen Kumar has managed 111 raid points in 14 matches to stand eighth in the list of best raiders, Siddharth Desai has racked up 153 raid points from 14 matches, the fourth best tally in the league.

Kumar’s average of 7.93 raid points per match is ninth in the season while Desai averages more than a Super 10 every game and sits second in that category. Speaking of Super 10s, Desai has nine while Kumar has managed to cross the landmark five times. Dabang Delhi have the advantage of a second raider in good form in the form of Chandran Ranjit. U Mumba, though, heavily rely on Desai as their next highest raid point scorer sits almost 100 raid points off Desai’s mark. The duel between the two rookies will be keenly watched as they hold the key for their teams.

Content Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi