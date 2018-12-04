Pro Kabaddi 2018, LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans: Fourth-placed Delhi look towards playoffs

Click here to follow all the live action between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans.

Preview: Dabang Delhi KC start the latter half of their home leg with an Inter-Zone Challenge Week clash against Telugu Titans at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on Tuesday. While Dabang Delhi K.C. will be hoping to go past Puneri Paltan into third place in Zone A, Telugu Titans would like to move up the table in Zone B as well with a win seeing them overtake Tamil Thalaivas.

The two sides last faced off in Season 5 as Telugu Titans ran out 22-point winners on the night. Rahul Chaudhari singlehandedly led the way for his side on that night with 15 raid points and will be hoping to repeat that performance.

Naveen Kumar has been the find of the season for Dabang Delhi K.C. so far this season. The rookie raider is their leading points scorer with 130 points in 16 games and stands sixth on the list of best raiders. He has 27 raid points from 3 games in their home leg and looks hungry for more with every passing game.

Despite missing a few games due to an injury, Vishal Bhardwaj is Telugu Titans’ leading defender with 37 tackle points this season. Since his comeback, Bhardwaj has racked up two High 5s in two games and currently has an average of 4.63 tackle points per match this season, placing him on the top of that list.

Despite not having faced each other before, the duel between these two youngsters will be key in deciding the outcome of the game as the Right Raider will come up against Telugu Titans’ Left Corner.

