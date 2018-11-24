Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Top and bottom teams of Zone B clash in Pune

Click here to follow all the live action between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas

Preview: The atmosphere will be through the roof when Bengaluru Bulls play host to Tamil Thalaivas at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday. The two teams currently reside on opposite ends of the standings in Zone B, with Bengaluru Bulls at the top and Tamil Thalaivas languishing in sixth.

The two sides met just over a month ago in Sonepat where Bengaluru Bulls came out on top by a scoreline of 44-35, courtesy of an impressive 16-point performance from Pawan Kumar Sehrawat.

Bengaluru Bulls' captain Rohit Kumar has been fantastic in his captaincy of the side in Season 6, leading them to the top of Zone B with two games in hand over second-placed Patna Pirates. After starting the season slowly, Kumar’s game has improved steadily and he’s now back to his very best. He currently has 63 raid points in 11 appearances and will be expected to up the ante in Bengaluru Bulls’ home leg if they are to maintain their hold over the top spot in Zone B.

His team may be sixth in the standings in Zone B, but Tamil Thalaivas’ captain Ajay Thakur has yet again been at his usual level in offence. Currently third in the overall league in raid points, Thakur has scored an average of 10.75 raid point in victories for Tamil Thalaivas, showcasing just how crucial it is for the captain to lead from the front in offence to ensure a victory for his side.

