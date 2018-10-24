Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Twin all-outs put Bulls in control

Preview: The Inter Zone Challenge Week continues and serves up a battle of the south against the north as Bengaluru Bulls take on Haryana Steelers in Match 31 of Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Bulls are coming off a narrow defeat against home team Puneri Paltan in a match that went all the way to the final raid of the game. Bengaluru Bulls will try and brush off that loss and score a win when they take on Haryana Steelers.

Haryana Steelers ended their home leg on a high with a win against Dabang Delhi and gained some much-needed momentum heading into this match against Bengaluru Bulls.

After a perfect start to the campaign with two wins in two, Bengaluru Bulls succumbed to their first loss of the campaign in a thrilling contest against Puneri Paltan. The match went to the wire with Bengaluru Bulls trailing by a solitary point but Puneri Paltan’s outstanding defence managed to stop Kashiling Adake escaping with a bonus point to level the match and beat Bengaluru Bulls by only a couple of points. There were positives for Bengaluru Bulls as they managed to limit Puneri Paltan’s starting three raiders to just six points. The defence will need to deliver a similar performance against Haryana Steelers’ potent raiding trio to boost their team’s chances of winning their third game this season.