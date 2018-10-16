Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Surjeet Singh and Co eye second win of season

Click here to get live updates from the Pro Kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans take on Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabbadi at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat on the back of wins.

The Titans registered their second consecutive win of the season by beating UP Yoddha 34-29 on Saturday.

It was an all-round effort from the Titans with Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke chipping in with raid points. Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj kept the UP Yoddha raiders quiet for most of the match.

Prashanth Kumar Rai scored 11 points for UP Yoddha but his effort went in vain.

Bengal Warriors got off to a winning start by inflicting a fourth straight defeat on Tamil Thalaivas 36-27 on Thursday.

In the last game of the Chennai leg, the burly Maninder Singh scored nine points to lead the charge for Bengal.

Mahesh Goud (five points) and Ran Singh (four points) also played important roles for Bengal as they made the most of Tamil Thalaivas' silly mistakes throughout the game.

Jasvir Singh came back to form for the home team, scoring seven points while in-form Ajay Thakur continued to toil alone grabbing six points.

With inputs from IANS