Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Live Updates: Rajasthan franchise looking to keep season alive

They last clashed in the Sonepat leg of the current Pro Kabaddi League season, but expect fireworks when Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Zone A rivals Haryana Steelers at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

With their previous encounter having ended with a 36-33 victory for the Pink Panthers, the Haryana franchise will be eyeing revenge on Tuesday.

Nitin Rawal claimed 11 points, including eight touch points, for Jaipur the last time around while Haryana Steelers were steered forward by the rookie raider Naveen, who exploded scoring 17 points on his way to making the first Super 10 of his fledging career.

Jaipur desperately need a victory against Haryana on Tuesday, as they currently trail third place Gujarat Fortunegiants by 22 points. With only three teams from Zone A eligible to make it to the Super Playoffs, a win is essential. They’ve lost four matches on the trot after beating Steelers in the Sonepat leg.

The Steelers, meanwhile, raced to a 43-32 win over reigning champions Patna Pirates in their last match and will have the psychological edge going into Tuesday’s match.