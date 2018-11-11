Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Match Highlights: Delhi notch win

Click here to follow all the live action between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi.

Zone A rivals Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi face off for the first time this season on Sunday in the Mumbai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018.

This game will mark the first time that the zonal rivals face each other this season, with their last match ending in a dramatic 35-34 win for Dabang Delhi in the previous campaign. Defender Nitin Rawal starred for his side, scoring a Super 10 along with four tackle points whereas Meraj Sheykh and R Sriram combined to score 14 points for Dabang Delhi.

Since their victory over Haryana Steelers in Sonepat, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won only a single match in their ensuing six fixtures. Their form has left them trailing Gujarat Fortunegiants, who currently occupy the third spot in Zone A, by 22 points while also having played a game more. Their last win also came against Haryana Steelers on the penultimate day of the Patna leg. Deepak Niwas Hooda scored the team's first Super 10 of the campaign in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ victory that night.

Dabang Delhi currently occupy the fourth spot in Zone A and, with a win over Jaipur Pink Panthers, they can close the gap to Gujarat Fortunegiants to seven points. Dabang Delhi were magnificent in their previous match against Haryana Steelers, beating them by a scoreline of 39-33. Raider Naveen Kumar and Meraj Sheykh combined to score 15 raid points for their side in offence, whereas Right Corner Ravinder Pahal managed a stellar six tackle points to bring home a victory for their team.

