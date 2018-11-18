You are here:
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match Highlights: Pawan Sehrawat inspires Bengaluru to victory

Sports FP Sports Nov 18, 2018 22:47:35 IST

Click here to follow all the live action between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls.

File image of Jaipur Pink Panthers team. Image courtesy: Pro Kabaddi website

The final day of the second Inter-Zone Challenge week sees Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The two teams are enjoying contrasting fortunes this campaign with Jaipur Pink Panthers placed sixth in Zone A while Bengaluru Bulls sit atop Zone B with three games in hand over the next best team.

Victory is imperative for Jaipur Pink Panthers in a bid to keep their Super Playoffs hopes alive and close the gap on third-placed Puneri Paltan. Jaipur notched a comfortable 45-28 win over UP Yoddha in their last match to bounce back from consecutive losses at the hands of Dabang Delhi and U Mumba.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, tied their last match 30-30 with Gujarat Fortune Giants and lost narrowly to U Mumba in the match before.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2018 22:47 PM

