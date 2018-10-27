Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Live score and updates: Warriors maintain healthy lead

The action continues on Saturday in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week as Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengal Warriors at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Jaipur Pink Panthers are coming off a 30-41 loss against Patna Pirates in their previous match and will want to find form again as they aim for a 2nd VIVO Pro Kabaddi title.

Fresh off a 6-day break, Bengal Warriors will look to get back to winning ways after suffering a 30-39 loss to Dabang Delhi K.C. in their previous match. Bengal Warriors will draw inspiration from the fact that they have generally performed very well against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the seasons so far.

Head-to-head: Jaipur Pink Panthers 3-6 Bengal Warriors

Following a 25-29 loss to Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a 30-41 loss to Patna Pirates in their previous match. Deepak Niwas Hooda was the leading scorer in offence with 7 raid points. Captain Anup Kumar also had 7 raid points as he became the 6th player to 500 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi history. Sunil Siddhgavali led the way in defence with 3 tackle points. Jaipur Pink Panthers will want to claim a victory against Bengal Warriors, which will help them move off the bottom of Zone A.

Bengal Warriors won their first two games and tied the match against UP Yoddha before suffering a loss in their previous game. Even in the loss, they had some great individual performances. Republic of Korea’s import Jang Kun Lee led the way with his first Super 10 of the season. He was ably supported by fellow raiders Maninder Singh and Mahesh Goud, who combined to score 11 raid points. Captain PO Surjeet Singh and Ran Singh led the way in defence combining for 5 tackle points. Coach Jagdish Kumble will hope his side gets another win that will take them to the top of Zone B.

Key Players

Deepak Niwas Hooda- Jaipur Pink Panthers

An 8-point return against Patna Pirates meant Deepak Niwas Hooda led the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ game scoring charts for the second match in a row. Jaipur Pink Panthers will hope Hooda’s good form can translate into the team’s form and lead a revival for the team.

Jang Kun Lee- Bengal Warriors

Following his first Super 10 of the season, Bengal Warriors and Jang Kun Lee will hope for another big performance from the raider. The offence will look towards their inspirational foreign player to show them the way forward against a hugely talented Jaipur Pink Panthers side.

