Pro Kabaddi 2018, Highlights, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: Siddharth Desai shines as U Mumba register comprehensive victory

Preview: The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will play host to the 12th match between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi on Saturday. This match will be the first between the two rivals in this season and a win for either side will potentially see big changes in the Zone A standings.

Victory for U Mumba will propel them to the top of their group, just two days after losing the top spot to Gujarat Fortunegiants. A win for Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will see them close down the gap between them and third-placed Puneri Paltan to just four points, making this a vital fixture between the teams.

U Mumba succumbed to their fourth defeat of the season in their last match against Gujarat Fortunegiants but were alive in the contest till it’s last knockings, largely due to Siddharth Desai. The raider showcased his incredible consistency, scoring his ninth Super 10 of the season, as his team fell short by a slender margin. Desai’s form has been important for U Mumba in offence as he has contributed to 47.21% of their total raid points, in spite of sitting out two matches and attempting just the one raid in another.

Another player who is grabbing the fans’ attention is Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar. Among the youngest players in season 6 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Kumar has made the role of the lead raider at Dabang Delhi his own, and has delivered when it counts for his team in the past few fixtures.

