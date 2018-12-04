Pro Kabaddi 2018, LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Inter-Zone Challenge Week sees second-placed teams face off

Click here to follow all the live action between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Preview: The third and final Inter-Zone Challenge Week kicks off with a mouth-watering fixture as reigning champions Patna Pirates take on Season 5 runners-up Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi on Tuesday.

The two teams, both second in their respective zones, will clash for the first time since that final which saw Patna Pirates complete a hattrick of Pro Kabaddi titles with a 55-38 victory. Captain and MVP of that season Pardeep Narwal starred on the night with a 19-point performance, capping off a magnificent campaign where he set the record for most raid points scored in a season.

Two-time and reigning MVP Pardeep Narwal has been at his unbelievable best in Season 6 and currently ranks third in the best raiders’ list with 157 raid points. His average of 11.21, however, is second in the league and, given how he heats up in the final phase of the season, it is safe to assume that Narwal will most likely be up there among the favourites to land another Best Raider title. He leads the league in Super 10s with 11 and a 12th against Gujarat Fortunegiants would be essential if his side are to win on Tuesday and close the gap on Bengaluru Bulls.

Parvesh Bhainswal’s stock continues to rise, just like his place in the list of best defenders in Season 6, as he is now up to 3rd place. His strike rate of 65.88 is the best among any defender with over 50 tackle points, showcasing just how decisive Bhainswal is when attempting a tackle and how well-timed his attempts are. Bhainswal and captain Sunil Kumar have combined to score 107 tackle points, a tally better than any cover or corner duo in the league. Considering how potent Pardeep Narwal and Patna Pirates’ offence is, Bhainswal and Gujarat Fortunegiants’ defence will be expecting to have their work cut out.

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here

Content Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi