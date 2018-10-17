Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Match Highlights: Mumbai too good for Haryana

Preview: Haryana Steelers will take on U Mumba in Match 20 of Pro Kabaddi league on Wednesday in a bid to manage a second home victory. Facing off for the second time in this leg, Haryana Steelers will look to come back from their previous loss to U Mumba and give their fans much to cheer in their last home game.

Refreshed after a four-day break, U Mumba will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season and finish the leg with a win. They will be buoyed by their 53-26 win against the same opponents in their previous match and will seek to top Zone A with a win here.

Haryana Steelers secured a brilliant win over Gujarat Fortunegiants in their opening game of the leg but have since been at the end of difficult games. They will hope the game against Gujarat Fortunegiants serves as motivation when they take on U Mumba for the second time this season. Their youngsters, Vikash Khandola, Naveen and Kuldeep Singh have performed appreciably this season and the team will want them to continue their good work.