Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match Highlights: Pink Panthers eke out win

With a vocal home support backing them, Haryana Steelers look to get back to winning ways when they take on Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabbadi at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat.

Haryana Steelers succumbed to a 27-45 loss to Puneri Paltan in their last Zone A match on Sunday.

Haryana Steelers' poor defensive performance was the main reason for their third consecutive defeat. Vikas Kandola put a solid all-round performance for Haryana Steelers and scored 11 points.

Nitin Tomar got 10 points whereas Rajesh Mondal chipped in with 8 points to lead Puneripaltan to a comfortable win.

Inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, playing their first match of the season lost 32-39 to U Mumba in a thrilling match in Chennai on Wednesday.

It was a disappointing first game for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they squandered a healthy first-half advantage. Former India captain Anup Kumar had a quiet match as he scored just four points and Deepak Hooda too disappointed with just two points.

Jaipur led 15-13 at halftime and looked the likelier of the two sides to win the encounter for large parts of the second half.

But in the last four minutes, U Mumba turned the game on its head with an all out, leaving Jaipur trailing by eight points.

Jaipur could never recover from that as U Mumba completed a memorable comeback.

With inputs from IANS