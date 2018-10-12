Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Match Highlights: Haryana too good for Gujarat

Preview: Haryana Steelers will count on home advantage and history as the second leg of the Pro Kabaddi League’s sixth season starts at Sonepat on Friday.

The Haryana franchise has beaten last year’s finalists thrice in three encounters so far. On Friday, they will look to continue this streak and win their first match of the current season.

The Fortunegiants brushed aside Dabang Delhi KC in their opener.

The Steelers made it to the Super Playoffs last time around — their maiden appearance — before losing to eventual champions Patna Pirates in the second Eliminator. They have a heavyweight raiding department consisting of the likes of Monu Goyat, Wazir Singh and Vikash Khandola which is carrying the team given their young defence which includes young Kuldeep Singh, Vikash besides the veteran Sachin Shingade.

For the record, the Fortunegiants were dominant in their debut campaign in Season 5, setting the all-time points record with 87 in the league stage.