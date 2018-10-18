Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, Match Highlights: Haryana edge past Delhi

Preview: Haryana Steelers will conclude their home leg with a match against Dabang Delhi at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai in Sonepat on Thursday.

Haryana Steelers were beaten by U Mumba on Wednesday as they succumbed to a third straight loss at home. With their match against Dabang Delhi being the last in Sonepat, the team will look to finish with a flourish in front of the home crowd and score a crucial win against Dabang Delhi, a team they are so far unbeaten against.

Dabang Delhi kicked off their campaign with a thrilling tie against Gujarat Fortunegiants and followed it up with a win against in-form Puneri Paltan, handing them their first defeat of the campaign. Dabang Delhi are yet to beat Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi and they’ll be hoping that they can break the duck on Thursday.

Haryana Steelers fell to a third straight defeat, as U Mumba scored a 42-32 win over the home side on Wednesday. Despite Monu Goyat’s big performance that saw him score 15 points, the team couldn’t get the win. With Haryana Steelers playing their final game in Sonepat before the action moves to Pune, coach Rambir Singh Khokhar and his men will be determined to finish their home leg with a win and leave the fans with a memorable night. Haryana Steelers will be feeling confident going into this match as they are unbeaten so far in VIVO Pro Kabaddi against Dabang Delhi.