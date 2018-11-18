Pro Kabaddi 2018, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha, Match Highlights: Gujarat maintain winning run

Preview: The final game of the second Inter-Zone Challenge Week sees home side Gujarat Fortunegiants clash with UP Yoddha at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

While Gujarat Fortunegiants sit pretty in the top half of Zone A, a win for UP Yoddha in this game will propel them into the top half of Zone B, leapfrogging Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors into third place.

Gujarat Fortunegiants’ captain Sunil Kumar has had a stellar campaign so far. He has only performed better with the additional responsibility of captaincy, and is currently tied-first among Gujarat Fortunegiants’ defenders for tackle points scored this season. An average of 3.1 tackle points per match at a strike rate of 60.78 is a huge feat in itself and to top it off he has performed well against UP Yoddha.

Rishank Devadiga found form in recent games and became the team’s leading raider in that phase. Devadiga’s only Super 10 this season came in a tie against Bengal Warriors and he would like nothing more than to get the better of the strong Gujarat Fortunegiants defence by scoring another one in this match.

