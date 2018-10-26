Pro Kabaddi 2018, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match Highlights: Gujarat overcome Thalaivas challenge

Click on the match centre for live commentary and minute-by-minute updates

Refreshed after a week-long break, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Tamil Thalaivas in Match 34 of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Friday. Following their 34-28 victory against Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to get back-to-back wins and build on the momentum.

Fresh off a 36-31 victory against Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas will seek to put in another match-winning performance. Chasing successive victories, Tamil Thalaivas will be boosted by the fact that they have never lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi.

After drawing their first game against Dabang Delhi and suffering a defeat against Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortunegiants came back strongly to beat Puneri Paltan in their previous match. An all-round performance from Sachin, which included 9 raid points and 3 tackle points, was key in helping Gujarat Fortunegiants. He was ably supported by substitute Ajay Kumar’s 6 raid points and defender Parvesh Bhainswal’s 4 tackle points. Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to their key players as they aim to find the form that saw them make the final last season.

Tamil Thalaivas got back to winning ways in their previous match against Puneri Paltan after suffering 5 successive losses. Their resurgence was led by skipper Ajay Thakur, who scored 12 points and became only the 3rd player in Pro Kabaddi history to score 600 raid points. He was well supported by fellow raiders Jasvir Singh, with 8 points and Sukesh Hegde with 4 raid points. Their defence was led by veteran Manjeet Chhillar, who narrowly missed out on a High 5. Tamil Thalaivas will hope their victory against Puneri Paltan has turned their fortune around and will want to secure another victory against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Key Players

Sachin - Gujarat Fortunegiants

A 12-point performance against Puneri Paltan showed why Sachin is rated highly by Gujarat Fortunegiants. He will look to repeat his performance and keep the Tamil Thalaivas defenders quiet as Gujarat Fortunegiants seek to beat Tamil Thalaivas for the first time.

Jasvir Singh - Tamil Thalaivas

An 8-point return against Puneri Paltan showed why Jasvir Singh is an important cog in Tamil Thalaivas’ wheel. They will hope for another strong performance from the veteran as they seek to remain unbeaten against Gujarat Fortunegiants.