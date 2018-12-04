Pro Kabaddi 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants thrash Patna Pirates in Inter-Zone match to qualify for play-offs

New Delhi: Gujarat Fortunegiants registered a resounding 45-27 win over Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi Season 6 match to become the second team to qualify for the play-offs.

Parvesh Bhainswal produced a superb defensive show as he scored eight tackle points. Sachin and Prapanjan contributed nine raid points each to lead their team to victory.

For Pardeep Narwal, it was a day to forget as he scored just one tackle point and that cost the defending champions Patna Pirates dearly.

Gujarat Fortunegiants made a strong start as they kept Pardeep Narwal quiet for the first five minutes and Sachin picked up a couple of raid points.

After five minutes Gujarat led 7-2 and were threatening to run away with the match. A super tackle in the next minute gave Patna Pirates a lifeline as they trailed 4-7.

Gujarat Fortunegiants inflicted an all-out in the eighth minute to open an eight-point lead of 13-5. It took Pardeep Narwal 10 minutes to open his account as Gujarat's defence had an excellent first half.

Another tackle point in the 20th minute gave Gujarat 20-12 lead at the end of the first half. Gujarat further asserted their dominance as they inflicted another all out to lead 26-13 in the 23rd minute. Patna Pirates raiders just couldn't deal with the strong Gujarat defence and struggled to get raid points.

Manjeet scored with a raid point in the 32nd minute as Patna Pirates trailed 18-32.

It just was not Patna Pirates' night as their raiders could not get going. Their defence performed decently but it was never going to be enough.

Gujarat inflicted another all out in the last five minutes to register a resounding victory.