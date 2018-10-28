Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha, Match Highlights: UP edge Delhi in close encounter

Click on the match centre for Live commentary and minute-by-minute updates

The penultimate game of the highly exciting Inter-Zone Challenge Week in Pro Kabaddi Season 6 sees Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Sunday.

Dabang Delhi delivered a clinical performance against Bengal Warriors in their previous game, handing them their first defeat of the campaign. The experienced Dabang Delhi defence was particularly splendid on the night as they managed to curtail the impact of Bengal Warriors’ raiders. The team will look to emulate that performance when they face UP Yoddha.

UP Yoddha ended their run of four straight defeats with a scintillating all-round display against Puneri Paltan. Their raiding trio of Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav and Prashanth Kumar Rai contributed 18 points in a low-scoring affair to attain a much-needed victory for UP Yoddha.

Dabang Delhi’s Corners, Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal, combined to score eight tackle points in the team’s previous game as they managed to see off the undefeated Bengal Warriors. Raider Naveen managed a Super 10 and was complemented well by teammate Chandran Ranjit. With the defence and offence in good touch, Dabang Delhi will look to make good of the wind in their sails and win their second game on the trot.

UP Yoddha put in a quality performance against Puneri Paltan on their own turf and secured an impressive win. UP Yoddha’s defence was particularly impressive as they managed to hold Nitin Tomar to just five points and became the first team this season to limit Puneri Paltan to under 25 points. Yoddha’s versatile raiding trio of captain Rishank Devadiga and left raiders Jadhav and Rai has combined to score 131 raid points in their six games so far, showcasing their effectiveness as a unit. With an enviable raiding trio and an efficient defence, things are looking up for Yoddha, making them one of the most dangerous teams in the current season of Pro Kabaddi.

Key Players-

Chandran Ranjit – Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi’s leader in raid points, Chandran Ranjit, will yet again be the key to his team’s fortunes in offence. The team will rely on Ranjit to lead the attack against a strong U.P. Yoddha defence.

Shrikant Jadhav – UP Yoddha

Not only is Shrikant Jadhav leading UP Yoddha’s attack with 45 raid points, but he has also been a good performer in Do-Or-Die raids and leads the team in those situations with 10 raid points. With Dabang Delhi’s defence boasting of seasoned veterans who won’t give away cheap points, Jadhav’s ability to score in Do-Or-Die situations will be crucial in determining the outcome of this match.

Content Courtesy: www.prokabaddi.com