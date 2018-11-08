Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, Match Highlights: Delhi get first win over Haryana

Click here to follow all the live action between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers.

On the final day of the UP leg of the Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi take on Haryana Steelers in the first match on Thursday.

Having won just three of 10 games this season, Haryana Steelers are in need of a few victories under their belt to keep hopes of a playoff appearance alive. Despite their form, they will be confident heading into the next game against Dabang Delhi having won every game they have played against them. They will also draw confidence from their match against the reigning champions Patna Pirates, where they beat them by a scoreline of 43-32. Vikash Khandola managed a Super 10 and ably supported by Naveen who managed nine raid points to go with his three tackle points.

After their impressive victory over Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi succumbed to three straight defeats and need a win to keep pace with the three teams that currently occupy the playoff spots in Zone A. Their previous game was a high-scoring affair against Gujarat Fortunegiants that ended in 38-45 defeat for Dabang Delhi. Despite the loss, the team had multiple positives, especially the performance of raider Chandran Ranjit, who managed 11 raid points at his season-best strike rate of 78.57. Naveen Kumar continued his stellar rookie campaign scoring eight raid points, the second-best tally for his team in the match. The two players will have to repeat or even better those performances if their team are to score that first-ever victory over Haryana Steelers.

