Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors, Match Highlights: Delhi end Warriors' unbeaten run

Preview: The Inter-Zone Challenge Week in of the Pro Kabaddi League starts with Dabang Delhi KC taking on Bengal Warriors at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Dabang Delhi saw their unbeaten start to season six of the Pro Kabaddi League come to an end with a narrow loss to Haryana Steelers. On Sunday, Delhi will aim to end Bengal Warriors' unbeaten start to the season in return.

Bengal Warriors played out a thrilling tie against UP Yoddha in their last match. Maninder Singh scored 16 points and captain PO Surjeet Singh won six tackle points as the Warriors battled back from a 30-23 deficit to finish the match at 40-40. With the tie, Bengal Warriors climbed to second in Zone B.

Dabang Delhi saw their unbeaten run end in a thrilling match in Sonepat to home side Haryana Steelers. Dabang Delhi were still in contention until the very last raid but were unable to make it count.