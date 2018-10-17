Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match Highlights: Bengaluru maintain winning run in league

Preview: Bengaluru Bulls will take on Tamil Thalaivas in Match 19 of Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai in Sonepat on Wednesday.

After a victory over the same opponents in Match 8 courtesy of a sensational performance from raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Bengaluru Bulls will look to continue their unbeaten start.

Tamil Thalaivas will come off a four-day break and look to win their first away game, having been waiting for a victory since the opening day triumph over Patna Pirates.

Bengaluru Bulls started off Season 6 with an impressive display against Tamil Thalaivas, winning the match 48-37. The night belonged to Bengaluru Bulls’ Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who scored 20 Raid Points in just 24 minutes for his side, including three Super Raids; the most in a match in Season 6. Sehrawat was so dominant on the night that he scored the most raid points without even putting in the most raids for his team. Bengaluru Bulls will hope that Sehrawat can deliver a similar performance against Tamil Thalaivas for the second time this campaign.