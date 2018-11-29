Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Live score and updates: Bulls look to end home leg on a high

Preview: The final game of Bengaluru Bulls’ home leg sees them take on Bengal Warriors at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Thursday. The home side are sitting pretty at the top of Zone B and a victory will help them increase their lead over defending champions Patna Pirates to 19 points. A win for Bengal Warriors will take them within one point of second-placed Patna Pirates with an additional game in hand.

The two sides last met in Bengaluru Bulls’ maiden match of their home leg, where Bengal Warriors came out victors by a narrow two-point margin. Raiders Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Maninder Singh starred for Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors respectively, managing Super 10s in a game dominated by the offence.

Key Players -

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat – Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is currently the leading points-scorer this season with 170 points in 15 games. He has been in scintillating form and will hope to give the home crowd something to cheer about for one final time this season. Sehrawat will also be keen to add to his Super 10s tally having already managed one against Bengal Warriors in their previous encounter.

Baldev Singh – Bengal Warriors

Baldev Singh has impressed in the Right Corner for Bengal Warriors, ending up as their best defender since he came into the starting lineup. Bengal Warriors’ defence has performed well after his arrival and they will look to limit Pawan Kumar Sehrawat’s threat by unleashing Baldev’s strong holds against him. Despite managing only one tackle point in the previous encounter against Bengaluru Bulls, but he'll be one to watch out for in this match.

