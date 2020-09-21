Sports

Primeira Liga: Sporting Lisbon to rename youth academy after 'greatest-ever' product Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo, who scored in Juventus' first Serie A game of the season on Sunday, joined the capital city side aged 12.

Agence France-Presse September 21, 2020 20:46:38 IST
Primeira Liga: Sporting Lisbon to rename youth academy after 'greatest-ever' product Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Serie A. AP

Lisbon: Sporting announced on Monday they will re-name their academy after former attacker and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who scored in Juventus' first Serie A game of the season on Sunday, joined the capital city side aged 12.

"The Academy will thus immortalise the name of the greatest symbol it ever produced and that will be an inspiration to follow for all the younger talents," the 18-time Portugese champions said in a statement.

"The Academia Cristiano Ronaldo will represent Sporting's DNA in its excellence and will follow the destinies of the one that now gives it its name: to be the best in the world," they added.

Ronaldo, 35, made his Sporting debut in 2002 before playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juve.

The Portugal captain has won the Champions League five times as well as the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Updated Date: September 21, 2020 20:46:38 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Gareth Bale close to sealing move back to Tottenham but deal 'complicated', says Real Madrid forward's agent
Sports

Gareth Bale close to sealing move back to Tottenham but deal 'complicated', says Real Madrid forward's agent

The Wales international has been frozen out by Real manager Zinedine Zidane and he said earlier this month he was open to returning to the Premier League.

Gareth Bale joins Tottenham Hotspur on loan: A timeline of his turbulent seven years at Real Madrid
Sports

Gareth Bale joins Tottenham Hotspur on loan: A timeline of his turbulent seven years at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham and Premier League after a 105 goals and 16 trophies from his time at Real Madrid. But it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the Welshman.

Premier League: Gareth Bale's move from Real Madrid to Tottenham to be completed this week, says agent Jonathan Barnett
Sports

Premier League: Gareth Bale's move from Real Madrid to Tottenham to be completed this week, says agent Jonathan Barnett

Tottenham are expected initially to take Bale on loan as part of a package that includes them paying around half of his wages, as well as some added fees depending on the Welshman's performances