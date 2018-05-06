You are here:
Primeira Liga: FC Porto seal first title in five seasons after rivals Benfica draw with Sporting Lisbon

Sports AP May 06, 2018 11:16:39 IST

Lisbon: FC Porto won its first Portuguese league title in five seasons after a draw by rivals Benfica and Sporting Lisbon left both out of contention on Saturday.

File image of FC Porto players. AFP

Porto claimed its 28th league title with a four-point lead over Benfica and Sporting with one round remaining.

Benfica won the competition the previous four seasons. It holds a record 36 titles.

Porto ended its wait for the title after winning 26 matches, drawing four and losing twice.

It earned a key victory last month when Hector Herrera scored in the 90th minute to snatch a 1-0 win at Benfica that allowed Porto to move ahead of the reigning champion.

Benfica and Sporting are disputing second place with only the top two finishers in Portugal going to the Champions League next season.

Benfica hosts Moreirense in the final round, while Sporting visits Maritimo.


